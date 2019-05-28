Destiny in our hands: Mhlanga

By Snodia Mikiri

Bulawayo Chiefs forward Shepard Mhlanga said they have found the right path and are on a mission to consolidate their stay in the top-flight league.

Chiefs have collected four points in two games having gone for seven games on a losing streak.

They are coming from a 1-1 draw with Triangle.

Mhlanga scored the equaliser that earned them a precious point away from home.

“We are now back on track; we did not start the season well. We seem to have taken a step in the right direction.

“The future looks bright; we just have to keep on fighting, we have given away enough,” said Mhlanga.

Chiefs have five points from the possible 27.

Mhlanga brags they are now unstoppable saying these two games have boosted their confidence.

“We will stand our ground; we are back in the groove. We will not allow any team to bully us.

“Our confidence levels are high; our morale has been boosted. We now have self-belief and that usually happens when you start winning, it becomes an addiction.

“You keep on wanting more wins. We have to keep pushing so that we keep attracting positive results,” he added.

Mhlanga has two goals so far and is targeting a double figure by end of the season.

“Yes we are at the bottom (of the standings) but there is still room for improvement.

“We still have time to recover and put our house in order. The future is in our hands and it’s us players who determines our future.

“We will try our best to win as many games as we can. I just hope that our best will be good enough,” he said. H-Metro