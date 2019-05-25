Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to be served rape summons to face accusations after lawyers locate his address

By Neal Baker | The Sun |

Cristiano Ronaldo is due to be served a summons to face rape claims after lawyers for his accuser finally tracked down his address in Italy, according to reports.

The Juventus striker vehemently denies claims he attacked ex-model Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel ten years ago.

Lawyers for Ms Mayorga, 35, began ­hunting for the football superstar’s Italian address in October when US police reopened the case.

Ronaldo’s legal team have been trying to get the case dismissed – and court papers say they have declined to help locate his house.

But now, the 34-year-old’s home address in Turin has finally been located after a trawl through property records held by Italy’s Central Authority, The Mirror reported.

Attorneys representing former teacher Ms Mayorga are apparently expected to send the ­court summons document in the coming weeks once it is translated.

A spokesperson for Ronaldo declined to comment last night – but insisted that claims he would be issued with a summons were “entirely false.”

It comes after a US judge last month allowed more time to track down the Portugal national captain’s address – a necessary step in beginning court proceedings.

Ms May­­orga met Ronaldo – then a 24-year-old Manchester United ace – at nightclub in Las Vegas in 2009.

Footage showed them dancing in the VIP area of Rain nightclub – inside the glamorous Palms Casino Resort – where then 25-year-old Ms Mayorga worked.

She claims the the £100million star then raped her in his luxury suite before paying her £295,000 in “hush money” – which she accepted because she “felt intimidated.”

But police reopened their investigation last year after she came forward with the identity of her alleged attacker.

Ronaldo emphatically denies the explosive claims.

At the time they emerged, the footballer Tweeted: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me.

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.

“Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.”

He followed that tweet with a further message saying he had a completely “clear conscience.”