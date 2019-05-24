Zinara workers in $130k fraud storm

By Sharon Chikowore

Three Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) workers who were arrested recently for defrauding the scandal-hit State entity of at least $130 000 have appeared in a Chinhoyi court.

Zinara provincial vehicle licensing supervisor Philliman Muvindi and licensing clerks Nyasha Peter Zhangozha and Leo Chikaponya appeared before Provincial Magistrate Mr Tavengwa Chibanda on Friday last week facing fraud charges involving $138 594.

Mr Chibanda remanded the trio in custody to May 30. Muvindi, Zhangazha and Chikaponya allegedly used Zinara’s name and created fictitious bulk licensing accounts system in Chinhoyi.

Allegations are that sometime during a period extending from January 2017 to May 5 this year, the trio created fake bulk licensing accounts which they used on 132 different occasions.

The three allegedly received money from walk-in customers and licensed the vehicles using the top up credits they had entered in ZINARA bulk licensing accounts.

It was further alleged that they pocketed the money they received from clients and issued them with licenses without depositing the money in the Zinara account.

Zinara, represented by chief executive Ms Mathelen Mujokoro said the issue came to light on May 10 when an audit was conducted at the Chinhoyi branch.

The company suffered a total loss of $138 594 and $5 300 was recovered from two vehicles bought by Muvindi and Zhangazha allegedly using proceeds from the crime.

Muvindi and Zhangazha allegedly bought a BMW 350i registration number AEM 5768 and a Toyota Allion registration number AEA9479 worth US$5 300.

Prosecutor Ms Kessia Teveraishe Zinyemba told the court that Muvindi, Zhangazha and Chikaponya issued fake deposits using Muvindi’s profile ZW000BWG. Muvindi is also accused of being responsible for creating and topping up the Bulk Vehicle Licensing Account. The Herald