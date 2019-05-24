CAPS face Hwange test

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is confident his team will consolidate their lead at the top of the standings with a win against plucky Hwange at the Colliery on Sunday.

The Green Machine top the table with 19 points in eight matches, a point over second-placed Chicken Inn.

The Gamecocks have a chance to shoot to the summit, at least for twenty 24 hours, when they host army side Black Rhinos at Luveve tomorrow.

Chitembwe is inspired by Makepekepe’s impressive record at the Colliery, coupled with the team’s current form, but remains cautious ahead of this tough test.

Hwange last beat the Green Machine at the Colliery in August 2014.

“For us, it has never been very difficult to go to Hwange and win but, looking at them this time around, I think they have a very good team,’’ said Chitembwe.

“They have posted some impressive results, a clear indication they are playing good football this season.

“They have done some good work, they are more co-ordinated in both defence and attack as statistics on the ground show.

“But we have also done our part to go there and come out with a good result.

“We have been working on various aspects, both tactically and technically.’’

Makepekepe have looked increasingly vulnerable at the back, especially in recent games.

“I am not really worried about the goals we have conceded in our last matches. What matters at the end of the day is the three points,’’ he said.

“We knew at some point in this campaign, we were going to concede, which is very normal.

“Having conceded just five goals in eight matches is something which cannot be done by a team with a poor defensive system.’’ The Herald