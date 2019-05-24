Ndiraya braces for Ngezi Platinum

By Eddie Chikamhi

After tasting defeat for the first time, since retracing his footsteps to Dynamos, Tonderai Ndiraya has called on his players to pull up their socks when they date Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro on Sunday.

Ndiraya, who joined the struggling Glamour Boys last month, suffered his first defeat in four games last week in a 0-2 defeat to struggling Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields.

DeMbare had drawn once and won twice in succession under his charge.

“We would want to change things, we want to change the results. We have been losing to Ngezi in the past seasons,’’ said Ndiraya.

“I think our last victory was a 3-2 home win in 2017 at the National Sports Stadium.

“We haven’t got a good record against Ngezi Platinum but we are looking to turn things around.

“We are pushing the guys and, of course, giving them confidence, especially after that disappointing defeat against Bulawayo Chiefs in a game that I thought we really had done well to win but then lost it in the last 10 minutes.

“We have since spoken to the boys to put that game behind us because we need to bounce back and behave in a manner befitting a big brand.’’

DeMbare will miss defensive midfielder Tawanda Chisi through suspension while Cameroonian Claude Junior Ngahan and Robert Sackey are out through injuries.

Ngahan, who had returned from an ankle knock, picked a groin injury on Wednesday and will be out for at least three more weeks.

Sackey is still to recover from a broken finger which needs about two weeks to heal.

“The players have been picking up injuries because of the low fitness levels. Now that the fitness levels are picking up, we expect to avoid some of the injuries.

“We are very optimistic, the next three to four weeks we should be at a level where the fitness levels are acceptable,” said Ndiraya. The Herald

Fixtures

Tomorrow

Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve)

Herentals v Chapungu (NSS)

ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (Nyamhunga)

Yadah v FC Platinum (Rufaro)

Sunday

Triangle v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo)

Mushowani Stars v Harare City (NSS)

Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro)

Hwange v CAPS United (Colliery)

Tel One v Highlanders (Barbourfields)