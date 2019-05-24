‘Warriors should be wary of Uganda’

By Cloud Fusire

Former Warriors defender Thomas Sweswe says Uganda could provide a tough examination for Sunday Chidzambwa’s men at the AFCON finals.

The two teams will clash in the second Group A game in Cairo.

‘’We have played Egypt several times and I’m confident that, with the experience that coach Chidzambwa has, he will have a plan which will see us coming out with a positive result,’’ said Sweswe.

“But, we have to be cautious against Uganda since it’s our first time to play them in this tournament. “We must not be carried away by the Egypt game and forget that we have Uganda and the DRC as well.

“We need to prepare for all games without giving too much priority to just one of the three games because points decide qualification to the next stage.’’

Sweswe defended the decision by Chidzambwa to stick to the players who served him during the qualifiers.

“These players know the coach’s tactics and philosophy and it’s easier to improve on other aspects than to start calling new players,’’ he said. “It is a good move that we are using the COSAFA tournament as a preparatory phase for the AFCON.

‘’But I would have loved the local players to be given the opportunity so that they can show what they are capable of.’’ The Herald