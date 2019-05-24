Germany lifeline for Luphahla

By Tadious Manyepo

Telone manager Joel Luphahla could revert to his role as head coach as soon as August after the Gweru-based Premiership club pledged to help him attain a UEFA-B Licence. That badge can be used as an alternative to the CAF-A badge.

The former Warriors winger guided TelOne to the Central Region Division One championship which came with a ticket to the Premiership last season.

But he had to be redeployed as he couldn’t meet the Premiership’s club licensing requirements as he doesn’t have the CAF A qualification.

Luphahla was seconded to a managerial role with Jairos Tapera coming in as the coach.

But a Germany-based sports development organisation, GeBe Education and Sports Foundation, have given him, as well as other local coaches, a lifeline after extending an invite to Zimbabweans to enrol for both UEFA-C and B badges.

The training is scheduled for July 15-22 in Germany. TelOne already has a clearly defined human resources development policy which their president Lloyd Mutetwa believes will be considered before coming with a decision regarding Luphahla. The Herald