Warriors Euro stars jet in

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is expected to join camp today for the COSAFA and AFCON preparations.

The 25-year-old narrowly missed a second title with Club Brugge when they finished second to Genk at the conclusion of the Belgian championship play-offs last Sunday.

Nakamba who, had been sidelined by injury for the better part of the year, has since returned to action and he played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-2 home win over Antwerp.

The win, however, was not enough to help them upstage eventual champions Genk who ended the season two points better.

Nakamba won his first European league title with Club Brugge last season and went on to play Champions League football.

Warriors team manager, Wellington Mpandare, confirmed Nakamba’s scheduled arrival after welcoming the England-based duo of Tendayi Darikwa and Admiral Muskwe yesterday.

The Warriors have completed their fitness test programme and yesterday they played a practice match against lower division side Golden Eagles at Ellis Robins School.

“The idea was to see the level of fitness, whether they are at the level of fitness that the coach wants for the AFCON tournament.

“Of course, most of them have been playing regularly at their clubs.

“This practice match, they played, helped the technical department to see the combinations and a bit of tactics,” said Mpandare.

However, coach Sunday Chidzambwa is still to get a full house.

Skipper Knowledge Musona delayed his departure to attend to pending issues with his Belgian club, Anderlecht, and will now fly straight to Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs players Khama Billiat and Teenage Hadebe are expected to have end-of-year awards with their club tonight and could join the team at the weekend.

China-based forward Nyasha Mushekwi is tied up with league commitments with his club Dalian Yifang and will join the team in Nigeria for the friendly against the Super Eagles set for June 8.

Kuda Mahachi will only join the team in Durban on June 2 because he has a wedding on June 1 but he will not participate in the COSAFA games which begins this weekend. The Herald