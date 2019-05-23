Kenyan governor arrested by anti-corruption unit

Officers from Kenya’s anti-corruption agency have arrested the governor of central Kiambu county, Ferdinand Waititu, local media reports say.

The arrest comes hours after an early morning raid on the governor’s properties in the capital, Nairobi.

Local newspaper Daily Nation says Mr Waititu was questioned for more than six hours and his home in Nairobi’s upmarket Runda was searched for crucial documents.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating Mr Waititu for alleged corruption in his administration. He denies any wrongdoing. BBC News