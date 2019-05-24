Boss Sakina aims high

By Taonga Nyemba

Songbird Sakina “Boss Sakina” Muzhewe, who is also a model, reckons she is striking right chords after engaging seasoned artistes on collaborations.

The 29-year-old Afro pop beauty said this year she has a number of projects with some of them already produced.

“This year is going to be my year, so far I have worked with Greatman and Bounty Lisa.

“It has been a great experience working with both artistes; Greatman inspired me a lot, I wouldn’t mind working with him again.

“Same with Bounty to me music becomes very easy working with her,” said Sakina.

Sakina said working in the studio and working in front of the camera brings her much comfort.

“I’m never nervous at all, the studio and camera are my comfort places, once I’m on set I’m ready to entertain my fans and everyone who sets eyes on any project I will be working on,” she said.

Boss Sakina who has just dropped a singles collection said she looks forward to working with a number of artistes locally and internationally.

“Music wise I’m looking forward to working with a lot of artistes both locally and internationally.

“I just dropped eight singles, I just hope my fans will like the collection,” said Sakina. H-Metro