Bosso’s Hlabangana Lounge opens

By Bongani Ndlovu

The Hlabangana Lounge situated at Highlanders Football Clubhouse in Bulawayo will be officially opened on Africa Day.

Nearly a year after being awarded the lease by Bosso, the spot that was once a relic for some years had been going through a facelift over that period.

Now it seems everything is taking shape and the lounge’s proprietor, Babongile Sikhonjwa, who also runs The Red Café, says he is ready to open it.

He said he will use the official opening on Saturday to celebrate his National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Outstanding Radio Journalist gong.

“We’re opening the Hlabangana Lounge this Saturday. The opening will be a celebration of Ubuntu and at the same time, a celebration of my Nama that I won in April this year.

“People should come out as there’ll be fun and games which are family-oriented,” said Sikhonjwa.

The Hlabangana Lounge’s refurbishment includes repainting, an inclusion of an outdoor sitting area with tents and a fence to secure the place. Landscaping has also been done to beautify the joint.

While the place is already a marvel, Sikhonjwa said he is not done with the renovations.

“Among the improvements I did was fixing the lounge’s roof, tiling the floor and putting quarry on the driveway. I also put new fencing and gates, rewired the whole building electrically and added flood lights.

“Although it’s ready to operate, there’s more that I’ll do to the venue. All my efforts were commended by the old people’s home residents across the venue, who said they now feel safer,” he said.

Sikhonjwa encouraged people to attend the launch clad in traditional regalia.

“It would be beautiful if people come dressed in their traditional regalia (even the Bosso regalia). It’ll be a celebration of who we are as a people with Bosso etched deeply in our Zimbabwean tradition and history,” he said.

Sikhonjwa said the Hlabangana Lounge was a convenient place for families to relax and spend time together.

“The concept behind the lounge is for people to have a place that they can drive to and chill so that everyone has a good time.

“At the official opening, there’ll be a selection of DJs including Keitho and Wyclif as well at bands and local musicians who’ll entertain patrons.” The Chronicle