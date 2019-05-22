Bomber leaves for maiden European fight

By Ricky Zililo

South Africa-based World Boxing Federation (WBF) All-Africa heavyweight champion, Elvis Moyo, was expected to fly to Switzerland last night for his maiden European fight.

Moyo will trade leather with 34-year-old Arnold Gjergjaj of Switzerland on Saturday at Sporthalle, 105km from Zurich.

Gjergjaj is ranked 58th in the world with 22 points.

The Zimbabwean pugilist has declared himself fit for the bill.

“I’m leaving South Africa tonight (yesterday) for Switzerland and I’m really excited because to fight in Europe is a dream come true.

“This is an opportunity for me to market myself in Europe and the rest of the world. It’s going to be a good, tough fight, but I’m happy and raring to go,” said Moyo from his Johannesburg base yesterday.

“I’ve been training hard for this fight and even though I’m going to fight weighing between 121kg and 122kg, mentally I’m lighter. My aim is to be done and deliver a knockout within four rounds”.

The Bulawayo Bomber has been doing intense training since signing the contract last month.

Moyo is ranked 70th in the world with 19 points and says he has been doing sparring sessions with veteran pugilist; Flo Simba, Kevin Lerena, Keaton Gomez and Isaac Chilemba, who have been in his camp for past fights.

The former Tshaka Youth Centre boxer is still nursing a hand injury sustained when he successfully defended his World Boxing Federation All-Africa heavyweight title against Kilola Lubika Didier of DR Congo last year.

Moyo roped in Cape Town-based Zimbabwean pugilist Felix Nkululeko Venganayi as his trainer and he will be in his corner in the Saturday night fight. The Chronicle