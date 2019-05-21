I’m not a spent force: Nasty Trixxx

By Mathew Masinge

Gweru based rapper Nasty Trixxx, who appears to be blowing hot and cold, is back with his third offering.

Simply titled My Name is Music, the six-track album is a winning formula for the forgotten singer who once topped charts with songs like ChiDanger and Kupinda Newe.

On the album, the singer has formed an alliance with renowned producers DJ Tamuka, Oskid, Russo and Legion.

Nasty Trixxx told H-Metro he was back into serious business after taking a hiatus.

“Nothing will stop me now, I was concentrating on my personal business which has been affecting my progress.

“I have done my best and worked with the best on the album and I hope that this will bring back my lost glory,” said Nasty Trixxx.

“More is coming and working with the best producers around has left me hungry for success.

“I am also happy that music fans have started appreciating my new songs,” he added.

The singer has also proved his prowess on the project by fusing Hip hop and R n’ B.

He said he has already lined up shows to promote the new offering.

“I will be holding a few shows starting in my hometown Gweru before proceeding to Bulawayo, Beitbridge, Kwekwe and Harare,” he said.

Born Trust Dojiwe, the 33-year old singer who is also expecting a child soon, says he is now happily married.

“I am now a family man married to my lovely wife Moby and we are expecting our first child soon.

“I have been spending time on some personal stuff and now looking forward to coming back to do music full time.

“I also plan to move to the capital after the birth of my child and being in the capital, will confirm my availability and hope to do more than previous years,” he said.

The DDF singer has also collaborated with mbira songbird Diana Samkange and Willom Tight on the song Gumbakumba.

Songs on the album include Nhare, Pama Rocks, Tsaga Ndi Boss, Mira Mapurati and Mira Panzvimbo.

Nasty Trixxx rose to fame with his debut album Kupinda Newe with popular song Mwana Uyu Anotyisa and ChiDanger managing to hold its own.

He disappeared from the public eye and relocated to Beitbridge where he was doing his private business.

Many were convinced Nasty Trixxx had joined the music cemetery but the versatile rapper is back with a new album he hopes will bring back the glory days. H Metro