Super distances self from anti-Madinda conspiracy

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders’ assistant coach Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu has denied allegations that he is masterminding the downfall of head coach Madinda Ndlovu to take over the Bosso dugout.

In an emotionally charged response to the alleged coup attempts at Highlanders’ weekly Press conference in Bulawayo yesterday, Bekithemba said he is badly shaken and hurt by the allegations, which he described as career threatening and a serious injury to his person.

“If there is the so called evidence, let it come out. These are career threatening; why should I want the boss’ job in the first place? I was head coach at Bulawayo City and Madinda wanted me to come and be an assistant here at Highlanders and I saw it fit that I take up the offer because Highlanders is a big team and I can also learn a lot under Madinda.

“I even said that I am here to learn. Everything has got its time; if I take his job and we lose six games in a row, what will I have benefited,” said Bekithemba in the presence of Madinda and co-assistant Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu.

“I am really not happy about these allegations because they are damaging to my person and my career. I have a long career in front of me. I am here to learn, I want to be the best coach. I want to even coach the national team and this is football, we move from here to there.

“How can I make a move if results don’t come here at Bosso and maybe Mangwiro (Taurai) needs me at Triangle or I am needed at FC Platinum. How will they take me if there are such reports? You guys are literally stopping my career, hence I am saying can the so called evidence come kuhle kwazakale ukuthi hayi uBeke vele ngumthengisi, not to be accused of something I didn’t even do,” he said almost in tears, while Madinda and Mpofu listened attentively.

“I am an Under-20 national team coach, how are guys looking at me now? When I came here (at Highlanders), the technical manager said clearly that he was grooming us to take over one day, but how are we going to do that when there are allegations that we want to topple him?

“Even the senior national team coach, Sunday Chidzambwa, how will he call me to be his assistant say in future when he knows ukuthi ngingumthengisi, when he knows that I will topple him from the head coach’s post.

“We are at home on Sunday, how will the supporters look at me now? It’s not fair and whoever is doing it must bring undeniable evidence to that effect.”

Madinda also threw his full weight behind Bekithemba and said it was not good for people to come up with unfounded allegations about any of his assistants.

Bosso have not had the best of starts in the Castle Lager Premiership campaign where they remain winless in seven games and more crucially still searching for their first goal at Barbourfields Stadium.

The three-man technical team were in defiant mood yesterday with Madinda boldly declaring that “very soon, eyinye izabalomnyama”.

“You will find yourselves not having anything to ask because these boys are so hungry and determined for a result. Ours is like a car that is being spray-painted; it might look clumsy for now, but very soon it shall be almost brand new, it’s only a matter of time,” said Madinda.

Bosso play host to Herentals at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday. The Chronicle