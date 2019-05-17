Council workers owed $29m salaries, benefits

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Cash-strapped Chitungwiza Municipality owes former and current workers close to $29 million in salary arrears and terminal benefits.

A recent council report reveals that current employees are owed over $16 million while the human resources department could not ascertain the arrears for March.

“The balance of salary arrears stood at $28 843 892 of this $16 854 762 is for current employees. All former employees are owed a total of $4 634 762,” reads the report.

“We could not establish a reasonable basis for March 2019 employment costs because of increased difficulties associated with estimating salaries for one payroll because the human resources department inherited a payroll which was behind by seven months in September 2018.

Mrs Mary Mukonyora, the human resources director, said the continued failure to meet monthly obligations could result in litigation.

“There is a monthly obligation of $88 000 that should be paid to former workers. Challenges facing the department are the late payment of salaries.

“Whilst council has enjoyed a stay in terms of labour related issues due to payment plans and deeds of settlement, council is struggling to fulfil its obligation which may result in resurgence of court cases,” she said.

“There were 89 cumulative labour cases recorded during the month under review from the previous 88 cases recorded the previous the month.

“Of these 89 cases, 45 are being handled by human resources whilst council lawyers are handling 44 cases.” The Herald