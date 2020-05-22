Chitungwiza relief kitchen ‘re-opens’

By Blessings Chidakwa

A kitchen run from a house in Chitungwiza has been re-opened a few days after it was closed for failing to follow registration procedures.

The re-opening of the kitchen by Chitungwiza Municipality follows a public outcry over its closure, as it served more than 1 600 locals.

Ms Samantha Muzokori who runs the kitchen with her partners, confirmed the re-opening after meeting council official this morning

She has, however been instructed to move from the house to a better place inside a former pre-school while the regularization process is done.

She also agreed to have her team screened for Covid-19 and other diseases during course of operation.

Ms Muzokori’s partner, Mr Masimba Marangwanda confirmed the new development.

“Yes we have given a new location. We are working with council on setting it up and will give a full statement on twitter with details later today,” he said.

Chitungwiza Municipality spokesperson Mr Lovemore Meya said council will also issue a statement during the course of the day.

The shutdown has caused a stir even on social media platforms, on Twitter Norton legislator Temba Mliswa had blasted Chitungwiza Municipality for poorly handling the case.

“Kitchen for the vulnerable was a poor and insensitive application of the law. Alternative humane measures could have been used, giving her time to register and allow the assistance of the vulnerable to continue,” he said. The Herald