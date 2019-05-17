I’ve already won, Hwabaraty says

By Tonderai Zvimba

Alternative musician, Hwabaraty, who received two nominations for this year’s edition of the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA), says the fact that he is being recognised for his works is a win for him.

The singer is nominated in the Outstanding Male Artist category and in the Outstanding Alternative (Maskandi/Jazz) Music Artiste/Act genre.

In an interview, the Woza Nhlanhla hit maker said it was more than an honour to be nominated.

“It’s an honour and a blessing for me to be recognised for my works and even if I don’t win on the day, the recognition is already a win for me and I give thanks to my fans and the BAA team.”

Last year the award was bagged by Edith WeUtonga and the previous year it was Hwabaraty’s mentor Jeys Marabini who won it.

Hwabaraty will be up against Jeys Marabini, Zinjaziyamluma and Gazelimnyama in the Outstanding Alternative (Maskandi/Jazz) Music Artiste/Act category and will also battle it out with rappers Asaph and Cal_ Vin in the Outstanding Male Male Artiste slot.

The musician also spoke highly of fellow nominees.

“In the alternative category I’d say it’s really an honour because we are a family with everyone in that category. Also just being nominated alongside Jeys Marabini, who is my mentor, is a huge honour. I’ve great respect for him. Besides awards, we are very close and we work together in a very amazing way,” he said.

Hwabaraty said so far he has had a great 2019 and is impressed with the growth of his brand.

“2019 has been a very fruitful year for me so far in terms of the growth of my brand. Hwabaraty is not only a musician but a dancer, actor, percussionist and choreographer and I’ve met and collaborated with many influential people in the art circles which has helped with the growth of my brand.”

The multi-talented artiste said in August he will be releasing a 10-track album that features the likes of Madlela Skhobokhobo, Indosakusa: The Morning Star, Skhu, Suka from Spain, Percy and Patrick Mabhena.

He said he will be revealing a surprise act as the launch date draws closer.

Hwabaraty, who joined forces with journalist and arts analyst, Plot Mhako, to manage him early this year, said they are working well together.

“I’m still working with Plot and I’m really enjoying it, he’s a hard working and committed guy who wants to push the Hwabaraty brand to greater heights. I like his approach in pushing the brand, he has his heart attached to the brand and he believes in my brand.

“There are also other amazing artistes under his management who are working extra hard to see the brand getting stronger and bigger. These include Nhlanhla Malinga and Blessings Stot,” said Hwabaraty. The Chronicle