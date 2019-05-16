Prosecutor in trouble over Chombo

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema appeared in court yesterday facing criminal abuse charges for unprocedurally releasing former Minister Ignatius Chombo’s passport.

He was not asked to please when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro.

Prosecuting Moses Mapanga told the court that on May 10, Chombo who was facing criminal abuse of office and fraud charges was appearing in court 6 at Harare Magistrates’ Courts for routine remand for CRB’s 11633/17, CRB12182/17 and CRB2254/18 where he made application for the temporary release of his passport on record CRB11633/17, which was being handled by Kasema.

It is further alleged that regardless of the fact that the he knew that Chombo’s passport was being held in respect of the other two records which the accused was not handling, accused acted contrary and inconsistent to his duties by consenting to the release of the passport only on record CRB11633/17 for the purpose of showing favour to Chombo.

He was released on $150 bail and was ordered to surrender his passport.

The matter was remanded to June 5. H-Metro