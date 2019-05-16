Abusive hubby feigns illness

By Fatima Chiweshe

A Kuwadzana man has been accused of feigning sickness whenever his wife’s relatives visit him.

The matter came to light at the Harare Civil Court where Beata Phiri was applying for a protection order against Charles Nengomasha where she cited assaults and insults.

“Your worship he beats me up and also shouts obscenities at me in the presence of our child.

“He once injured my ear and it did not function well for some time.

“He is always claiming that no one will believe me even if l report to the police the abuse because he is talented in speech so he can defend himself.

“He uses crutches whenever my relatives visit us and he starts accusing me of ill-treating him.

“His doctor said the injury would have healed after six weeks’ time and that was in February,” said Phiri.

Nengomasha said he was the one experiencing all the abuse that his wife had stated.

“Your worship she is the one that verbally and emotionally abuses me and calls me names because l am now defenceless.

“She no longer respects me and says I am now worthless because l cannot walk that is why she is cheating on me with another man.

“Your worship, she comes home late and when l ask her where she would be coming from she starts insulting me,” said Nengomasha.

Presiding magistrate Noah Gwatidzo ruled the case in favour of Phiri and Nengomasha was ordered not to insult, assault or harass Phiri. H-Metro