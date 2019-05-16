Kapini not happy about Bosso situation

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Highlanders’ eccentric goalkeeper and captain, Tapuwa Kapini, has added his voice to the growing concern over the Bulawayo giants’ poor start to the 2019 season, urging the entire Bosso family to unite and lift the boys’ spirits.

Speaking to Highlanders’ official website www.highlandersfc.co.zw from his base in South Africa early this week, the Highlands Park shotstopper said as former Bosso players, they might be quiet but that does not mean they are not worried about the club’s appalling start to the season where they have gone for seven games without registering a single win, managing just four draws while losing three matches.

“This is a big institution. It’s not a small club. We might be quiet, but that does not mean that we don’t care. We are not happy with the way the team has started. In such situations, players should know that it’s no longer up to the coaches only, it’s up to the players as well to lift themselves up (and fight).

“They know what they need to do. The current situation is not pleasing. They must ask players like Ariel (Sibanda), even people like Bekithemba Ndlovu, and the (Boss) Madinda Ndlovu. They must not be ashamed to ask. Ask them! ‘Coach, during your playing days your teams used to be successful, what did you do right?” said Kapini.

Kapini left Highlanders to join Platinum Stars in 2006, spending five years before moving to AmaZulu in 2011.

In 2015 he left AmaZulu and found a new home at Highlands Park, a club he helped finish in seventh position in the just ended 2018/2019 Absa Premiership season.

Kapini backed the current boss, Ndlovu, whom he said understands the Bosso culture very well and has the club at heart as evidenced by how many times he has left and come back to the club.

“It’s not only about players, but everyone involved at Highlanders must play their part. It is not a good idea to crucify Madinda. We need to support him because he loves Highlanders,” he said.

Kapini joined Highlanders from Black Aces in 2001 and had a successful five-year stint with the club, winning three championships before shifting base to South Africa. The Chronicle