AKA’s album goes double platinum

He released the album Touch My Blood last year – and it became an instant club banger that was enjoyed by most of his fans to whom he affectionately refers to as the megacy.

Now the Vela In Versace hit maker has reason to smile from ear- to-ear, as the album has just gone platinum.

“Anyways. TMB is now double platinum, officially. Whoopedy fuckin’ doo,” he tweeted.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the star, who is in a relationship with Dj Single said he didn’t give a f**k about his latest feat.

He tweeted: “ I don’t mean to be ungrateful man, but TMB just went double platinum and I don’t really even give a proper f**k about it. That’s messed up”. —DailySun.

