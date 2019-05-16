Black Rhinos push Chiefs to the wall

By Tadious Manyepo

Bulawayo Chiefs defender, Shadreck Nyahwa, had to be restrained as he charged at referee Tatenda Bvekerwa in the aftermath of yet another frustrating Premiership encounter for the basement club at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Second half substitute, Vincent Mhandu, scored the goal which propelled the army team past four clubs into seventh on the log with 11 points.

But the otherwise entertaining duel almost witnessed a nasty ending as a group of seething Bulawayo Chiefs players, led by Nyahwa, nearly attacked the match official for waving away their appeals for a penalty at the close.

Arthur Musiyiwa appeared to have been impeded inside the penalty box when he was about to take a crack at goal.

Bulawayo Chiefs mentor, Farai Tawachera, wore a brave face and is still confident his team will get their act right.

“We lost a match in which we were supposed to pick up something. We played very well but we failed to apply the basics of finishing,’’ he said.

“We were supposed to score first and let them chase the game. We need to work on our finishing since we are creating chances.’’

Rhinos gaffer, Herbert Maruwa, said they badly needed the win.

“We needed to win this one at all cost. After losing softly, to a small team like Mushowani, we had to act and we did that by making all those changes.

“Bulawayo Chiefs gave us a good run but I think we deserved to win.’’ The Chronicle