CAPS out to extend fine run

CAPS United could extend their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table to four points should they beat in-form Chapungu at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The Green Machine have been the most impressive side in the early parts of this season and shot to the top of the table with victory over Triangle at the weekend.

Coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, has built his team around Method Mwanjali, who has shone since the season started, Blessing Sarupinda, Joel Ngodzo, Phineas Bamusi and Gabriel Nyoni.

They have also welcomed back their midfielder Ronald Chitiyo with the Green Machine officials says he feels like a new signing for them.

“We have a duty to go out there and represent the club very well,’’ said Chitembwe.

“I hope the guys will do the same amount of work in the game as they have done in training.

“We look forward to that.’’

Makepekepe should not expect an easy outing against a Chapungu side that began the 2019 season on song with four wins from six starts.

Rodwell Dhlakama’s men have been enjoying good form and their win over Hwange at the Colliery, in their last outing, should have boosted their confidence to face the in-form Harare giants.

Dhlakama is likely to maintain his faith in his experienced players like Collen Kwaramba, Hillary Mugoniwa, Blessed Mbavarira, Ian Nyoni, former Bulawayo Chiefs star Gracious Muleya and Allan Tavarwisa.

Meanwhile, the Bosso leadership have thrown all their weight behind coach Madinda Ndlovu and his technical team.

“Following a slow start to the 2019 season, we (the executive) met with the technical team on Monday to review the results and plan the way forward,’’ club chairman, Kenneth Mhlope, said in a statement.

“The meeting was a very fruitful one, with both the executive and the technical team agreeing that as much as the team was not producing desired results, there are plenty of positives to talk about from the team’s previous matches.

“The executive vowed to support the technical team and the players, who are of course, like every stakeholder — concerned and disturbed by the team’s poor start.

“As summed up by the team’s pre match war cry/motto. “At Highlanders we are One’, we win and lose as a team.

“It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to support our team because it is during such difficult times that the players and the technical team need us the most.

After a successful meeting with our technical team, we have also seen it fit to engage our players to show them support and give them confidence.

“We have a very youthful, delightful and able squad with the appetite for success, so I have no doubt that once it discovers its winning mojo we shall all be treated to good results for the better part of the season.’’

Today

CAPS United v Chapungu (NSS)

Saturday

FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava)

Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Black Rhinos v Hwange (NSS)

Harare City v Triangle United (Rufaro)

Ngezi Platinum v Yadah (Baobab)

Sunday

Manica Diamonds v TelOne (Gibbo)

Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields)

Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Mandava)

CAPS United v Mushowani Stars (NSS). The Herald