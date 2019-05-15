Gushungo Dairies fails to pay for car repairs

By Charles Laiton | NewsDay |

Gushungo Dairies (Pvt) Ltd has been taken to the High Court by Auto World Harare (Pvt) Ltd for allegedly failing to pay $11 000 for service done on one of the farm’s motor vehicles.

Gushungo Dairies is owned by former President Robert Mugabe’s family.

Auto World Harare (Pvt) Ltd also urged the court to slap Mugabe’s business with costs of the litigation on a higher scale.

In its declaration filed alongside the court summons, Auto World Harare said the Gushungo Dairies Isuzu vehicle, registration number, AZC 2327, came to their garage on October 29, 2018.

Auto World Harare argued it carried out the major service on the car by providing labour and supplying motor vehicle parts as well as service sundries.

“The plaintiff (Auto World) accordingly charged the defendant (Gushungo Dairies) for the services provided as per invoice number 1653622 … in the sum of $11 004,” the company said.

“It was the plaintiff’s terms and conditions that invoices are paid within seven days upon receipt. The defendant was issued with an invoice on October 29, 2018 and to date, the invoice remains unpaid,” Auto World said.

“Notwithstanding demand, the defendant has failed and/or refused to pay the sums due and owing to the plaintiff for its labour, motor parts and professional service.

“The defendant is accordingly liable to the plaintiff for the outstanding invoice as described together with costs on an attorney and client scale.”

The former President’s business concern is yet to respond to the litigation.