I didn’t ride on Tuku’s fame: Selmor

By James Muonwa | NewsDay |

The late music icon and national hero Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s daughter, Selmor — who has been largely touted as heir to the superstar’s music throne — said she has worked hard over the years to develop herself into a brand without ever riding on her father’s coattails.

Speaking during a presentation held under the theme Taking over my Future Today at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) at the weekend, Selmor, however, said she would continue performing her father’s music.

“The Tuku legacy is living on, definitely. We may have lost him; the hero, he is no longer with us today… (but) his music will live on. I will continue to play my father’s songs during my shows,” she said, to wild applause.

“I personally will not stop performing my father’s music.”

The sentiments came in the wake of questions flying around on whether or not she would be able to continue playing Tuku’s music.

The deceased discography is housed under the Tuku Music Promotions (Pvt) Ltd that was part of the estate willed to Daisy Mtukudzi in Tuku’s last will and testament recently lodged with the Master of the High Court.

Selmor, who was accompanied by her husband Tendai Manatsa and elder sister Sandra, said her rise to stardom was a result of sheer determination and hard work spanning over 15 years.

She admitted that being the daughter of a legendary musician made life tough because “being the daughter of the legend, many thought I would be thrust on the grand stage without any hard work.

“People believed life would have been easy for me, but what I’m happy about is that I managed to find myself and followed my passion.”

The now much-sought-after star said the road was arduous.

She started off as a backing vocalist for bands, including Jabavu Drive, Kwekwe Band, Tanga WekwaSando and as part of Pax Afro.

Selmor recalled the dry years when she sometimes had to play in virtually empty venues as promoters and proprietors of entertainment joints slotted her during odd, mid-week days when patrons were very few.

“People would unfairly compare me with my dad, the legend, instead of judging my talents against my contemporaries such as Tariro NeGitare,” she lamented.