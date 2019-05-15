MDC mulls Tsvangirai School of Ideology

By Garikai Mafirakureva | NewsDay |

The opposition MDC says it plans to introduce the Morgan Tsvangirai School of Ideology immediately after its elective congress slated for May 24 to 26.

This was revealed by the party’s national organising secretary and MDC Alliance MP for Mkoba, Amos Chibaya at a district congress held at Chiredzi Town House on Sunday.

The congress, which was meant to elect the district leadership failed to take place, because the wards in attendance failed to make a quorum. Only 10 out of 13 wards showed up after a bungle by the district party leadership in communicating the date of the event.

Chiredzi West has been a problem child for the opposition party for a long time now, leading to more than 10 party members standing as independents in the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections in both parliamentary and local government elections.

Addressing party members, Chibaya said his party is going to introduce the Morgan Tsvangirai School of Ideology in honour of the late trade unionist, leader and founder of the MDC. Tsvangirai died on February 14 last year, after succumbing to cancer of the colony.

“As soon as the congress is over, we are going to introduce Morgan Tsvangirai School of Ideology in honour of our late founding father. The first group to attend will be the party’s national council members, followed by the provincial leadership until we reach the branches.

“We want to educate our members on the party ideology. We want our members to understand our position on certain political issues. They should also understand our position on the land policy, which is misconstrued in various circles, (including) Zanu PF, in a bid to tarnish our party.

“As a party, we are saying land to the people, not to the politicians. So we are going to roll out the programme starting in June. We are going to reach out to everyone in our party until we reach the grassroots,” Chibaya said.