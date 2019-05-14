Prophet Uebert Angel launches new TV station on Sky platform in the UK

Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder Uebert Angel could become the first Zimbabwean to own and run a gospel TV station that broadcasts on the much coveted Sky platform in the UK.

Sky is Europe’s largest media company and pay-TV broadcaster by revenue (as of 2018), with 23 million subscribers and more than 31,000 employees as of 2019.

On the 29th of May, GoodNews TV launches on Sky giving it access to the whole of Europe. His followers in Africa, Asia and Middle East will still continue to be served by his Miracle TV station.

Industry experts told Nehanda Radio it would cost a minimum of £37 000 a month to broadcast on the Sky platform and when you factor in salaries for staff, at least £50 000 a month is needed.

In addition to this an EPG licence is required and could cost anything between £80 000 and £200 000. Then another broadcasting licence from Ofcom (UK) or an alternative broadcasting authority in Europe could cost around £15 000. Entry into this market requires a huge commitment.

We understand that GoodNews TV, although run by the church, will also be offering a variety of family-oriented entertainment programmes, in addition to its obvious gospel shows.

Angel took to Instagram and told his 262 000 followers; “We are SO EXCITED and proud in the LORD to inform you that GOODNEWS TV, our new TELEVISION CHANNEL for the whole of EUROPE is starting broadcasting on SKY DIGITAL from the 29th of THIS MONTH.

“God is doing wonders through our dedicated partners and this GOOD NEWS will be going global as the Lord told us way back. So tell everyone that We are going LIVE on SKY TV the biggest TV network in the UK and Europe. The date is set for WEDNESDAY 29th MAY – myself, BeBe and The GoodNewsWorld will be on your SKY TV 24 hours a day 7 days a week in the Christian section!

“Spread the word and let’s get ready. This is our second TELEVISION STATION after Miracle tv which covers AFRICA and ASIA and the MIDDLE EAST. As aforementioned GOODNEWS TV will cover all of EUROPE… Thank you again to all of our financial partners,” Angel wrote.

Angel follows in the footsteps of another Zimbabwean, James Makawa, a co-founder of The Africa Channel, a 24 hour cable and satellite channel that once broadcast in the United Kingdom. According to its website the channel is now only available in the United States and the Caribbean.

Makawa spearheaded the creation of The Africa Channel from inception in 2002 to its launch in September 2005. He served as its Chief Executive Officer until mid 2009. He led the company’s efforts in fundraising, program acquisition, marketing, ad sales and content production.