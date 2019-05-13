Trevor Noah responds to Met Gala outfit criticism

Trevor Noah fans were less than impressed with his style choice at this year’s Met Gala.

The comedian showed up to the prestigious event wearing a black suit with a T-shirt which had the words “this is all a formality” printed on it.

Needless to say, the star’s look was extremely tame compared to other celebrities who went all-out for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme.

Chatting about it in one of his Between the Scenes clips for The Daily Show, Trevor said: “Every single time I go to the Met Gala I’ll get more hate in my Twitter feed and stuff about fashion than about regular politics.”

The comedian explained the idea behind his look. “I was dressed by Off White, Virgil Abloh, right? He was like, ‘we’re going to do this thing for you, it’s like playing off the whole political statements back in the day.’”

Unfortunately for Trevor, not everyone was feeling his look, including designer Zac Posen who teased him about the t-shirt. “As a joke, he (Zac Posen) looked at me and then he was like, ‘oh my God, Trevor, a T-shirt?’” he laughed.

Feeling bad about his outfit, Trevor then says he looked around, only to spot Katy Perry in a hamburger costume.

“Then I was like, no, I don’t know how this fashion thing works, but I’m pretty certain a hamburger is not better than a T-shirt.”— Daily Sun.