Selmor, Freeman for Tuku music lives on tour

Newly formed Australia-based events promotions company, Golden Blue Entertainment has pledged to support local arts by annually staging events with various local acts in Australia.

Golden Blue Entertainment, a company formed early this year after the split of ES Promotions that had in previous years promoted various shows for the likes of Killer T, Winky D, Freeman and Fungisai is expected to hold its first series shows this November.

Dubbed the Tuku Music Lives On, the tour will feature Selmor Mtukudzi and dancehall artiste Freeman who will be making a return after touring the country last year in March.

The two will perform in Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney on the November one, two, eight and nine respectively.

Speaking to H-Metro, Edward Chidoti the man behind Golden Blue Entertainment said:

“Golden Blue is carrying on from where ES Promotions left.

“I was part of ES Promotions but parted ways after my partner left to pursue other things.

“It was one of the biggest Zim events promotions company in Australia.

“Our Zimbabwean people here in Australia should not be starved of home grown entertainment and we are here to make sure we give not only sufficient but also quality entertainment from Zimbabwe.

“This November we are staging our first shows as Golden Blue with Selmor and Freeman.

“It’s a tour with four shows across Australia.

“Our mission is not only to cater for Zimbabweans here in Australia but also to give our local artistes the opportunity of performing for their diaspora fans and having that experience of how it is to be on tour and performing on another stage which is not in Zimbabwe.” H-Metro