Madinda demands better

By Snodia Mikiri

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu said he demands better performances from the players to retain the teams lost glamour.

Madinda said this after their 3-0 defeat to Chicken Inn in an ill-tempered Bulawayo derby.

The Gamecocks got their goals from Brett Amidu who scored a brace and inform striker Clive Augusto.

“Bad day in office. We started off very strong, but the second goal dismantled the whole game.

“We did not really match Chicken Inn, man for man. The reaction was very slow from the team.

“Attempts at goal were very poor. Even by the time we tried to change the system, our players had already given up,” said Madinda.

Highlanders continued with their poor start to the 2019 season, as they lost for the third time.

They have four points from a possible 21.

They have only scored two goals. One was scored against Black Rhinos by Ariel Sibanda from a spot kick.

The other one was scored by Prince Dube and they are yet to score at home.

While under-fire Madinda’s future at the club is still uncertain, he said he doesn’t know what will happen next.

“The situation within the club is not okay. Things are not normal. I have once been in the same situation back when I was a player as well.

“We went for ten games without winning and the next season we were cup kings.

“If you are a Highlanders player you really have to live up to the name. And the demands that come with the name,” he added.

He said he demands a reaction from the players and added that they should stay strong and always be hungry to win.

“It’s a pity to say but such kind of performance is not expected from Highlanders players.

“I cannot tell if any change can happen any minute, performance wise.

“Judging from that performance they displayed on Saturday, I don’t have anything to promise anyone, in the next coming games,” said Madinda.

“It’s very difficult to motivate someone who had hope to turn around the situation and then along the lines things got really worse.

“It is very difficult to motivate a player who has already given up. These are the players that will play for Highlanders whether I am there or not. They should do better than this,” added Madinda.

There was a pitch invasion at Barbourfields after Clive Augusto scored from what appeared an offside position. Highlanders supporters did not take the decision lightly that saw the match being stopped for 20 minutes.

“The fans were not really protesting against the team, they were protesting over the decision of the referee.

“I recommend our supporters to keep it up. The club does not belong to one person it belongs to those masses.

“I didn’t see anything wrong with their behavior,” he said. H-Metro