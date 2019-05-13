Who is this suspected murderer?

By Brighton Zhawi

H Metro reporter, Brighton Zhawi, went to school with murder suspect Moses Jalasi. They were together from crèche through primary school – all the way to high school in Mufakose.

We asked him to give us an insight into his life, to find out if any signs of the rapist and murderer he is suspected to have turned into. What happened to this Mufakose boy? Has he always been a violent, criminal character? Read Zhawi’s take . . .

Moses ‘Jaja’ Jalasi was just a normal kid, friendly, caring and even considerate. This other Jalasi, the rapist and murder suspect, is someone else. Moses turned into something else.

He might have grown up in Mufakose, a high density area renowned for ‘notoriety’, but Jalasi wouldn’t be classified in that group of youths.

This guy became a police officer – I am sure that says it all.

Last year, during schools’ third term, Jalasi and a few of his former primary school mates including me, organized a surprise event for their grade one teacher at Gwinyiro Primary school.

Jalasi, who did his grade one in 1998 at Gwinyiro Primary School, gave a touching speech on the day we surprised our Grade One school teacher with gifts.

“Ma’am we just thought we should appreciate what you did for us, look where we are now, you were our first teacher and we are grateful,” said Jalasi holding a water bottle while wearing dark shades.

“You used to beat us with that small rope you called ‘blacky’,” he said with a laugh as our teacher, who was still in shock to see her 1998 students, smiled.

After our small surprise on our first Grade Teacher Jalasi encouraged us to stay in touch and keep the love.

“Guys let’s not delete our WhatsApp group actually let’s do this for the other teachers, we have seen this is possible,” said Jalasi, who was visibly getting emotional as he shared a story of how he lost contact with one of our former mates who he later realized had passed on.

“Guys I say again let’s stay in touch, I used to be close to Simba, he used to do sleep overs and we would hang out a lot, but I don’t know what happened we lost touch and the next thing I heard he was dead after a short illness,” said Jalasi.

This is the Moses I know, a lanky lad who was a good sprinter. I was not surprised he joined the police force.

He was a respectful kid, a bubbly character that loved joking.

But, who is this Moses with guts to rape, kill and flee.

Perhaps people change as they grow making all sorts of decisions. H Metro