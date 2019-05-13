Nephew ‘kidnapper’ on the run

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

An Esigodini woman is on the run after she allegedly ran away with her two-month-old nephew while shopping at a local business centre with the baby’s mother.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Similo Ndlovu (40) of Mbonyeni Village, Esikhoveni, invited her sister-in-law Miss Melani Ncube (20) for shopping on Wednesday.

He said Miss Ncube then gave her baby to Ndlovu to hold while she was eating and Ndlovu disappeared with the baby.

“We are investigating a kidnapping case which occurred in Esigodini area.

The suspect, Similo Ndlovu, went to her sister-in-law Melani Ncube on Tuesday and invited her for shopping for clothes for her two- month baby boy.

Miss Ncube agreed and on the following morning Ndlovu came to collect her and the baby at around 6AM.

“They went to Esigodini Business Centre and before they started shopping, they bought food to eat. Ndlovu then offered to hold the baby while Ms Ncube was eating.

She later indicated that she was going with the baby to the flea market to shop for clothes and advised Miss Ncube to join them after eating,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said after she was done Miss Ncube followed Ndlovu to the flea market but when she got there Ndlovu was nowhere to be found.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.

He called on members of the public with information on Ndlovu’s whereabouts to contact any nearest police station. The Chronicle