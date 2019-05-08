Gardner steals embroidery threads

By Kelly Tafi

A Gardner was hauled to court accused of stealing 1 580 cones of embroidery threads worth $9 480 from his employer.

Stephen Chimbizu, 38, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with theft.

The complainant in this matter is Georgina Kahiya.

Chimbizu is out of custody and the matter was postponed to May 14 for continuation of trial.

The State led by Owen Safuri has it that in January this year, Kahiya checked for her boxes of embroidery and all the eight boxes were there.

On March 13 Kahiya went to her storeroom intending to check the embroidery threads and she noticed that the eighth box was almost finished and 1580 cones were missing and only 20 cones were left.

Kahiya received information from her worker that someone was selling unique embroidery threads at a lower price and she went to check for the embroidery threads to see if they were hers, from the shops she was directed to.

She then asked owners of the shops where they got that type of threads because they are unique and they indicated that they got it from a certain man.

Investigations were carried out and Chimbizu was picked out as a suspect.

The police officers then took Chimbizu with them to the shops where the embroidery was sold and the owners positively identified him.

After that Chimbizu was arrested.

Only 24 cones of embroidery threads were recovered. H-Metro