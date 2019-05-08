‘Abusive’ ex dragged to court

By Mediator Setoboli

An Eastlea woman has dragged her former boyfriend to court accusing him of physical and verbal abuse.

Bessie Barola opened up at Harare Civil Court where she applied for a protection order against Chrispen Karuma.

“Your Worship he is my ex-boyfriend and he has been assaulting and calling me a prostitute in front our neighbours.

“We used to stay together until he decided to move out from our apartment in Eastlea,” said Bessie.

Bessie added:

“He was in the habit of coming home drunk and would assault me.

“He moved out last month and I want him to stop visiting my place of residence or even my workplace.

In response, Karuma did not oppose the application.

“I am not opposed to her application, we resolved our issues and I no longer stay with her.

“I will not assault her again or visit her,” said Karuma.

Presiding Magistrate Nyasha Marufu granted the protection order in favour of Barola. H-Metro