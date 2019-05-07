At 38, Zari still dreams of having seven children

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is planning to have two more babies with her newest lover with whom she hopes to tie the knot in the near future.

The 38-year-old socialite, who lives and runs her businesses in South Africa, broke up with Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz in February last year over infidelity issues.

She had dated the singer for four years and together they were blessed with two children Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan.

Zari already has three grown up sons, she shares with the late ex-husband Ivan Ssemwanga.

And despite already having five kids and her advancing age, Zari is keen on adding to that number with two more babies.

The socialite revealed her plans of getting married and having more babies at the weekend while she was in Tanzania to seal a business deal with Tanzania diapers manufacturer Softcare, as its brand ambassador.

“I would love to have more babies, Yeah! I mean why not. Ninaenda kuolewa mume wangu ana mtoto mmoja tu. Just in case. Lakini ikitokea kama I don’t want to, there is always other ways, I can surrogate. I would love to have twins, maybe a boy and a girl though I don’t know, money can buy anything these days,” Zari said during the function.

Her revelations come just days after Diamond accused her of barring him from talking or seeing his children lately, claiming that he only gets to see them on Instagram.