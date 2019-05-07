Ex-minister loses property over debt

By Charles Laiton | NewsDay |

Former Health deputy minister, Edwin Muguti has lost his property after failing to settle a $19 277 rent bill to the Communications and Allied Industries Pension Fund (CAIPF), owners of a building which he was renting in Gweru.

According to court papers recently filed at the High Court by the pensions fund, CAIPF successfully obtained a court order on October 25, 2017, compelling Muguti to pay the debt and when he failed to do so, his property was attached and put under the hammer by the Sheriff of the High Court.

Last week, however, the pensions fund petitioned the High Court seeking an order to garnish the High Court sheriff’s account, with a view to have the money raised by the sheriff, through the auction, surrendered to the pensions fund.

“This is an application for a garnishee order compelling the second respondent (Sheriff of Zimbabwe) to pay to the applicant the sum of RTGS$19 277, together with costs on the legal practitioner and client scale in HC6478/17.

“From the amount it owes the first respondent (Edwin Muguti) or that it is holding on behalf of the first respondent,” CAIPF’s chief executive Sikhumbuzo Musadziruma said in his founding affidavit.

Muguti was renting first floor, Medical Chambers, TelOne Building, Robert Mugabe Way in Gweru, but when he failed to pay the rentals for the building, CAIPF approached the courts and sought an order for his eviction and another order compelling him to settle the debt.

Muguti then failed to pay the money and his property was put up for sale, leading to the current application. The matter is pending.