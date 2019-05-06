Musician uses dog to educate people

By Edwin Nhukarume

Rising Zim dancehall artiste, Champz Mativi, has unleashed an innovative and unique video which features a dog to motivate youths to go to school.

Titled Topidho, the chanter uses the dog as the main character to challenge young people to value the importance of education.

“The mission of Topidho in the video is to make sure that the ghetto youths should stop drugs and indulging in illicit activities.

“Once the youths indulge in drugs they start to neglect education.

“In this video, Topidho is seen going to school in a uniform, which gives young people a challenge to value education,” said Champz Mativi.

“If someone sees a dog going to school it will trigger their minds and attitude to think about themselves as human beings.

“I understand no person wants to be outdone by a dog,” he added.

Champz Mativi said his dog – Topidho – has become popular in his ghetto of Chitungwiza and on the social media.

“A lot of people are requesting more of other visuals that features Topidho. If things go well, I am planning to do another video with Topidho.

“The dog has become popular to the extent that some of the people are coming to take some selfies with Topidho,” he said.

Born Epilogue Mutunya, the 23-year-old his video is also trending on Youtube.

However, Champz Mativi is the not the first artiste to use a dog in a musical video to express his art.

Jamaican crooner Alkaline once used it while on home soil Platinum Prince copied the same concept. H-Metro