Sadomba’s war cry

By Snodia Mikiri

Dynamos skipper Edward Sadomba said they showed character in their 1-0 win over in-form ZPC Kariba at Rufaro yesterday.

DeMbare have bounced back to their winning ways after ending Kariba’s four games unbeaten run.

The Glamour Boys got their solitary goal late in the first half from Arnold Mawadza.

“The game was very tough for us. We were playing a very good team, a compact team.

“The team was in form. But we did not want to read much into it. Our main aim today was to get three points at all costs.

“We wanted to bounce back to winning ways. We had to do all we could to get the three points,” said Sadomba.

Dynamos have seven points from a possible 18 and new coach Tonderai Ndiraya seems to be pressing the right buttons.

He has four points from two games. Sadomba hailed the fans’ support.

“I want to thank our supporters they rallied behind us and that motivated us. We had to play for them and return the favor.

‘The least we could do was to get a positive result for them.

“We need their support it means a lot to us,” he added.

Sadomba said they have to avoid dropping points going forward.

“We have to keep our momentum, the winning form, the passion. This should not be a one-time thing, it should be our daily bread.

“We plan on continuing to win.

“I am happy that we did not concede in our game today. It’s a positive element. I am happy we are improving as a team.,” said Sadomba. H-Metro