Gumede points finger at duo

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders FC president Ndumiso Gumede has accused some executive committee members of indiscipline that he cited for the team’s appalling start to the season.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gumede said vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and secretary-general Israeli Moyo had breached club protocol by “formally” terminating the contract of chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

Dube’s contract expired on April 30, but according to Gumede, the matter was still receiving attention from club structures, which both Ngwenya and Moyo were aware of.

He said Ngwenya and Moyo will be summoned to a disciplinary committee hearing to “ventilate their side of the story”.

“Highlanders have in recent times been plagued by a host of problems from player revolt to executive committee indiscipline which may have indirectly affected the first team performance.

“The challenges bedevilling the club culminated in what the board viewed as a serious act of misconduct where a minority of executive committee members ignored protocol and proceeded to formally terminate the CEO’s contract of employment at a time the issue was still receiving attention by the club structures and was well known to those executive committee members,” Gumede’s statement read.

“It is against that background that the board saw it fit to suspend (the) executive secretary and vice-chairman pending disciplinary action. The two were served with letters of suspension to facilitate commencement of proceedings before a disciplinary tribunal constituted in terms of the club’s constitution where they shall be accorded their day to ventilate their own side of the story,” he wrote.

Gumede, who is a former Bosso chairman and chief executive officer, assured the club’s supporters, members and sponsors that the issue was receiving professional and impartial attention.

“I therefore appeal for calm while we painstakingly follow due process, whose outcome shall be communicated to all stakeholders.”

The turmoil at Bosso has most likely created a toxic environment whereby the current executive committee can no longer work together due to the suspicions created by the chaos.

Dube’s relationship with Ngwenya and Moyo also seems untenable and barring an urgent solution, Bosso fans can only watch while their beloved team continues on the path to implosion. The Chronicle