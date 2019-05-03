The rise of Nutty O

By Tonderai Zvimba

Fast-rising dancehall musician Nutty O, who was endorsed by visiting Nigerian artiste Patoranking last week, is certainly on the right track with his music career.

The Military Touch Movement member has been consistent with his music and unlike most local dancehall artistes who try too hard to imitate Jamaican artistes, Nutty O has stuck to his own style. This is what has set him apart from the rest, likely explaining his international recognition.

His live performances have also improved judging by his performance at Patoranking’s concert in Harare where he wowed the crowd last weekend.

Patoranking, who confessed that he was a fan of Nutty O, said he believed Nutty O was the future of African music because of his originality. To show how much of a fan he was, he sang some of Nutty O’s songs including Boom Shelele and Vroom.

Nutty O on his part said Patoranking’s love and support had motivated him.

“It’s validation because I got confirmation from the one person I’ve always looked up to. It’s such things that inspire me to keep doing what I do and to work harder,” Nutty O said.

“Patoranking is such a humble guy and he really shared some great knowledge with me as well as committing to assist me with my music career.”

The Boom Shelele hit-maker has had a great 2019 so far from performing alongside the late reggae legend – Bob Marley’s The Wailers band and Roman Virgo in February, being featured in a Grammy nominated album as well as being featured in some Jamaican Riddims.

He is not slowing down as according to him, there are groundbreaking works on the way.

On his latest song Vroom, which is fast becoming a hit, Nutty O said it was inspired by the need to succeed in life. Its music video was released on Monday and it has been receiving positive feedback from a lot of people including Patoranking.

“This song came about as a result of the need to excel in life as well as to move away from progress hindering energies. It’s about seeking God’s blessing and strength always. Generally, this song is aimed at spreading positivity,” said Nutty O. The Chronicle