Anglican Church adopts 30 pupils affected by Idai

By Daniel Mhonda

Anglican Diocese for Manicaland has adopted 30 pupils from schools that were affected by Cyclone Idai in response to calls by Government for stakeholders to assist in the restoration of normalcy in the lives of people in affected areas.

The pupils will join their new schools when the new term begins next week, although a few joined the schools during the vacation programmes.

The move to adopt the pupils is part of an initiative introduced on Diamond FM by guest presenter Mr Morris Mtisi, to link affected pupils with schools he approached.

In an interview, Mr Mtisi said the Anglican Church had extended the offer to O-Level candidates, especially those from St Charles Lwanga Secondary School, to ensure that their studies were not disturbed and they could sit for their examinations in November this year.

“So far 30 pupils have been offered places as part of the church’s relief programme for the Cyclone Idai victims.

“The learners have been placed at six Diocesan schools that include, St Mary Magdalene’s, St David’s Bonda, St Augustine’s, St Faith’s, St Anne’s Goto and St Matthias Tsonzo,” he said.

He, however, expressed concern that some pupils from Form 1 to 3 were still to find alternative places for next term.

More than 150 pupils who were enrolled at St Charles Lwanga School were left stranded when their school was hit by a rock which had been dislodged from the mountain by cyclone-induced landslides in March.

“But what will the equally affected Form 1, 2 and 3 pupils do? That is the million-dollar question. Parents are already anxious as schools open next week and they are not sure where their children will go. The struggle continues and I am sure with the help of the Provincial Education Director’s office, these too will find somewhere to go,”Mr Mtisi said.

He said the programme seeks to ensure that pupil — victims of Cyclone Idai — are given the opportunity to complete their education without facing another phase of trauma.

Mr Mtisi said the programme had been borrowed, adapted, improved and widened following independent colleges that took in some learners for holiday lessons, notably First Class Academy and Alpha Institute. The Herald