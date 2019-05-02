Hackney stabbing death: Teenage boy killed in double knifing

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in an attack in Hackney, London.

The victim, who police believe was 15 years old, was found injured in Somerford Grove at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday and died shortly after, police said.

A shopkeeper said a boy ran into his store pleading for help saying he had been stabbed in the back.

A second boy, aged 16, found in a nearby road, was also stabbed but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

A man from Elif Food Centre, who did not want to be named, told BBC London he tried to help one of the victims.

He said: “One boy came running into the shop last night saying ‘I have been stabbed in the back. Help me. Help me’.

“We called an ambulance and now police have seized our CCTV.”

Police said a section 60 stop-and-search order had been put in place for the whole of Hackney. No arrests have been made.

Hours later, officers were called to another, unrelated, stabbing near Camden Town Tube station.

A man suffered “life-threatening” injuries in the attack on Camden Road shortly after midnight.

So far this year, more than 40 murder investigations have been launched in the capital by the Metropolitan and British Transport police forces.

Twenty-nine of those investigations have been as a result of fatal stabbings.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “deeply saddened” by the latest killing in Hackney.

He added: “This horrific violence has absolutely no place on our streets.” BBC News