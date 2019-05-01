Hwange eager to burn Bosso at BF

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

A FLIER by Hwange advertising their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday probably gives a summation of how low the mighty have fallen, as the coalminers seem eager to trample Bosso at Emagumeni.

Highlanders find themselves winless and in position 15 on the league table with a paltry three points from five games. League debutants Mushowani, Yadah and Bulawayo Chiefs are the only other winless teams that are below Bosso.

It’s Bosso’s worst start in the modern day Premiership and Chipangano, who are enjoying a purple patch on their return to the elite league, have stoked up fires by coming up with a flier advertising the Sunday duel in which they ask if Highlanders will extend their winless run to six.

Going to Barbourfields Stadium used to send shivers down the spines of any opponent in previous years, with visiting players openly revealing their fear of facing Bosso’s wrath.

However, all that invincibility seems to have vanished like morning dew, at least in the games Bosso have played during which they controversially drew with Caps United before succumbing to a 1-0 loss to Triangle United at Barbourfields.

The bad start has sharply divided the Highlanders supporters, with some calling for the immediate sacking of technical manager Madinda Ndlovu, while others argue that he should be given an ultimatum beginning with the Hwange encounter.

Those calling for the legendary Ndlovu’s sacking base their position on the quality of players that Highlanders recruited.

Meanwhile, Bosso yesterday resumed their training after the disappointing 0-0 draw away to league debutants Mushowani on Saturday.

“Training continues today at BF Ground 3. The technical team will look for aggressiveness, intensity, sharpness and hunger, among other aspects, from the players. The fight for a place in the final 18 to face @Hwange FC begins today,” the club posted on its official Facebook account yesterday.

Hwange have only beaten Bosso twice at Barbourfields in the last 10 years, winning 2-1 in 2009 and 1-0 in 2011. The Chronicle