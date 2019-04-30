Mliswa hammers Mathema conspiracy theory: says “economy is failing due to corruption and not sanctions”

By Staff Reporter

Outspoken independent MP for Norton, Temba Mliswa, has scoffed at claims by Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema that some foreign elements are plotting violent demonstrations in a bid to “Illegally” overthrow the Zanu PF government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The state owned Herald newspaper quotes Mathema saying; “It is disturbing to note that ZRP and other security services have gathered intelligence to the effect that a group of foreign nationals wants to facilitate a three-day civic organisation workshop in Bulawayo in May 2019.

“The main agenda of the workshop is to mobilise and capacitate civic organisations and individuals to stage purported effective demonstrations and disturbances to overthrow the Zanu-PF Government.

“My ministry has since directed the Commissioner- General of Police to put in place adequate security measures. The police will thwart any civil disobedience or violent machinations by individuals, political parties and civic organisations under the guise of freedom of assembly and other hidden activities,” Mathema is quoted as saying.

But Mliswa scoffed at the claims saying;

“It’s unfortunate that the government is again resorting to conspiracies about individuals and organisations seeking to overthrow it as Cain Mathema has been saying. We have been down this futile path before with people like Joyce Mujuru and even myself accused of the same.

“No opposition has the capacity to do what Mathema is saying, only ZANU PF can overthrow itself due to the economy not functioning. Let’s deal with the economy and not resort to these now usual conspiracies.

“It’s also high time we agreed the economy is failing due to corruption and not sanctions. Scapegoating inconsequential or secondary factors delays progress.

“These old men in ZANU need to learn to live by the truth that’s why I am out. Mnangagwa should watch out for these chameleons,” Mliswa said. Nehanda Radio