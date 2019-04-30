CAPS Utd evoke 2016 memories

By Eddie Chikamhi

CAPS United look like they want to turn back the hands of time this year after Lloyd Chitembwe’s men put up a virtually flawless performance that evokes memories of 2016 season when they last won the championship.

The Green Machine thrashed Bulawayo Chiefs 4-1 at the National Sports Stadium to keep within touching distance of the leading pack in the race.

The last time they had such a positive start, they went on to win the championship three years ago.

Just like the 2016 season, CAPS United have won three and drawn one.

Although many will agree that it is still too early to make pronouncements about the direction the league marathon will take, this CAPS United class, which is a good blend of youth and experience, appear to have done enough to show their statement of intent.

Chitembwe has assembled a formidable side around veteran Method Mwanjali.

The defender, who turned 36 last week, has been in good form and while he is not the captain, there is no questioning that he is the leader of the team.

In terms of technique, very few players in the league can match him. Mwanjali was probably the reason why the Green Machine had gone for 333 minutes without conceding a goal, an attribute that earned him the praises of his coach on Sunday.

Then there is Valentine Ndaba, who has revived his game after he had wasted himself away during his unhappy stint at Dynamos.

Ndaba is proving himself as an effective leftback.

But CAPS United’s find of the season could be youthful midfielder Blessing Sarupinda from Aces Youth Soccer Academy.

Sarupinda, who turns 20 this Saturday, has played with the composure of a veteran ever since he was given a run in the opening match against Manica Diamonds. But Chitembwe believes the real weapon are the wings where Gabriel Nyoni, signed from Highlanders, and Phineas Bamusi, who returned from a short stint at Triangle, have been using their pace to good effect.

“We were very effective (in the wings). Phineas and Gabriel, we knew they were going to give us that kind of speed in the wide area and it’s our weapon.

“Even if you know that it’s one of our strong points as a team, it’s difficult to contain them because at the end of the day you really need the right kind of quality to contain them.

“Not many players around can contain them on their day. So, we are very delighted to have them and I am pleased with their contribution so far,” said Chitembwe. The Herald