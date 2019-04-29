Bazooker on fire in Gweru

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Fast-rising Zimdancehall chanter Bazooker left Gweru fans asking for more after he delivered a top-drawer performance at the official opening of Steak ‘n’ Chips food outlet on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old musician had fans eating out of the palm of his hand when he performed his hits songs Umdala Wethu, Kumba Kwedu, Mababy Akawanda, Handiridi and Ndogona.

Both the young and old who attended the event were sent into a frenzy with Bazooker’s chanting skills, proving that he is arguably one of the best chanters to emerge from Zimbabwe.

One fan Tafara Zhou, who is also an up-and-coming Zimdancehall musician said: “I’m so happy that I got to see my role model performing.

“I learnt a lot from attending the show especially Bazooker’s ability to keep his fans dancing throughout his performance.”

Steak ‘n’ Chips director Mr Tawedzerwa Mudzvoka thanked the people of Gweru for coming out in their numbers.

“Nothing gives me great joy like putting a smile on someone’s face.

“The fact that they enjoyed the performance that was delivered by Bazooker and other artists who graced the function makes me happy,” Mr Mudzvoka said.

Other artistes who performed at the opening are Legion, Xiddo and Hwinza. The Chronicle