Seagirl injured at ZITF Shutdown party

By Bongani Ndlovu

Songbird Novuyo Seagirl was among four people who were injured at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo during a stampede that occurred moments after Winky D took to the stage on Saturday evening.

Minutes after Winky D took to the stage at the ZITF Shutdown party, there was commotion at the VIP entrance as hordes of fans who did not want to miss out on the action, started pushing the gate. This resulted in the wall collapsing injuring people who were standing in the VIP area including Seagirl.

The VIPs were entering the venue via the car park and the wall that collapsed is the one separating the car park and the cricket ground.

Seagirl sustained injuries on her right ankle and left leg after bricks fell on her.

One male fan was nearly buried by the bricks and his leg appeared broken.

He lay on the ground unconscious for some time as people removed the blocks burying him.

Fans took advantage of the mishap to gain free entry into the venue and those attending to the injured had to create a barricade to protect the victims from the stampeding crowd.

The seriously injured fan was later rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Seagirl who was not taken to hospital however appeared to be in excruciating pain.

The VIP entrance was not the only place where there was chaos. At the main gate where ordinary ticket holders were, bouncers had a torrid time controlling the people.

The show organisers should have opened more gates as those manning the single gate were overwhelmed by the huge crowds. The Chronicle