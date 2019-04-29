Bulawayo Drum Majorettes shine

Bulawayo schools won both the seniors and juniors Coca-Cola sponsored National Drum Majorettes competitions held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Main Area on Saturday.

Bulawayo primary schools bagged all the prizes on offer while the city’s Msiteli High School was voted the best overall for the seniors.

It also won the best squad prize while Zengeza High from Harare took the prize for best uniform, Nemakonde High from Mashonaland West won the most outstanding sub leader’s prize as well as the leader’s prize.

Ntshamathe primary school from Bulawayo took home the overall award as well as the leader’s prize. Henry Low won the best uniform’s prize and the most exceptional sub-leader’s prize. Mafela primary school also from Bulawayo won the best squad prize.

Six of the country’s 10 provinces were represented at the national event.

These were Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo, Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland West, Midlands and Matabeleland North.

Coca-Cola sponsored the competition to the tune of $15 500 which saw schools walk away with cash prizes, trophies as well as Coca-Cola branded cooler boxes filled with the beverage company’s products.

Delta Beverages southern region sales manager Thembiso Muzvagwa and channel execution manager Ntandoyakhe Sibanda handed out the prizes to the winning schools. The Chronicle