Dabengwa flown to India for treatment

By Nqobile Tshili

Ailing Zapu president and liberation struggle stalwart Dr Dumiso Dabengwa has been flown to India for medical treatment, his party confirmed yesterday.

Dr Dabengwa, who is said to be suffering from a liver disease, has been unwell for some time and in December, he spent the festive season in neighbouring South Africa receiving medical treatment.

In a statement, Zapu national spokesperson Mr Iphithule Maphosa said Dr Dabengwa has been flown to India to get specialised treatment.

“Zapu president Dr Dumiso Dabengwa, who has been unwell since December 2018, has left for India where he will seek medical attention.

“The trip, that was planned since he was in South Africa a few months ago, finally materialised on Monday when he left Bulawayo, flying through Harare to India where his doctors secured better facilities from their counterparts in that country,” said Mr Maphosa.

He said at the time Dr Dabengwa was flown out of the country, he was complaining of fatigue owing to his health condition.

Mr Maphosa said the public will be kept informed about the liberation icon’s health. Last year, Dr Dabengwa launched The Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation as he prepared for life outside politics.

DDF director Mr Mthulisi Hanana said Dr Dabengwa was accompanied by his wife, Zodwa, for the trip and clarified why he was being pushed in a wheelchair as he prepared to board a flight to Harare from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport on Monday.

“Dr Dabengwa used the wheel chair as he was complaining of fatigue owing to his condition which had been exacerbated by some activities over the Easter Holiday. Dr Dabengwa has since November reduced his public appearances as he seeks medical treatment,” said Mr Hanana.

Last year, he had stated that he does not intend to continue in active politics starting this year. The Chronicle