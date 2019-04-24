Zifa give new boys Nengasha FC ultimatum

By Ricky Zililo

ZIFA Southern Region has given newly promoted Southern Region Division One League side Nengasha FC of Hwange up to Friday to pay their affiliation fees or risk expulsion.

Nengasha have missed two weekends of action after their games against Mosi Rovers and Binga Pirates were cancelled by the league.

Zifa Southern Region board spokesperson Mehluli Thebe said Nengasha will be automatically booted out of the league if they don’t pay their affiliation fees.

Affiliation fees for newly promoted clubs are $2 500, excluding players and technical team registration fees. Registration fees per player are $20, which amounts to $500 for a squad of 25 players and $250 for five technical team members.

“Everyone has complied and paid with only Nengasha FC left. This is their final week to pay before they are excused. The rules state that if you miss three consecutive games you’re out of the league. Moto Moto and Highlanders have paid good amounts and made payment plans which we’re happy with. If they break those payment plans then they will be sanctioned,” said Thebe.

To be allowed to play, Nengasha will have to pay at least $1 500 affiliation fees and work on a payment plan to clear the rest.

Thebe said being tough on affiliation fees is meant to prepare them for the topflight.

“All 16 clubs have an equal chance of qualifying for the Premiership and we are teaching them to be responsible. Imagine if they’re promoted to the Premier Soccer League and they fail just to raise affiliation fees; how embarrassing would that be,” Thebe said.

He said they are worried by the level of unprofessionalism displayed by clubs, adding that they will soon start punishing clubs for offences, which include refusal to use dressing rooms by visiting teams.

“The level of unprofessionalism by some clubs is worrying us because some clubs are refusing to use changing rooms at venues because of their belief in juju. We will really hit them hard and fine them. We want proper things and clubs must know that Division One is not a boozers’ league.

“We’ll have a meeting with referees’ bosses because we want them to report such issues so that we charge the offenders. Look, there are incidents where some teams even tell their players to stay behind in the dressing rooms and you see a player walking to the bench maybe 15 minutes into the match. Is that allowed? We don’t want things that will bring football into disrepute and the board wants to make sure that we run a professional league that will attract corporate partners,” Thebe said.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo City kept another clean sheet as they clobbered Mosi Rovers 3-0 to maintain their perfect start to the season. City have scored eight goals in two matches, a signal that they are keen on a quick Premiership return.

Talen Vision picked crucial maximum points on the road against a hard-fighting Casmyn, beating them 1-0 in Turk Mine through a Brian Muza goal.

Highlanders’ development side Bosso 90 beat visiting Moto Moto 4-3 at Barbourfields Stadium.

Southern Region Division 1 results

Thursday: Makomo 1-0 ZPC Hwange

Friday: CIWU 2-1 Arenel Movers (Agrippa Peperere, Gift Gumbo; Elton Bushe)

Saturday:

-Nengasha v Binga Pirates (cancelled)

-Indlovu Iyanyathela 0-0 Mainline

-Casmyn 0-1 Talen Vision (Brian Muza)

-Toronto 0-3 Ajax Hotspurs (Tanaka Hove)

-Bulawayo City 3-0 Mosi Rovers (Zibusiso Sibanda, Hugh Chikosa, Lucky Nyathi)

Monday: ZPC Hwange 1-0 CIWU (Desire Shumbanhete)

-Bosso 90 4-3 Moto Moto. The Chronicle